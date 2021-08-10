Eau Claire Virtual School sees rise in students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The countdown to the school year is on, but classrooms may look a little less full come September, as more students in Wisconsin are returning to school virtually.

According to Wisconsin's Policy Forum, virtual charter enrollment rose 84% in 2020-21. Here in Eau Claire that trend holds true.

Last year, while offering virtual school in addition to the district's online COVID-19 cohort, the Eau Claire Virtual School had 40 students enrolled in grades four through 12.

This year, now offering K-12, that number has jumped to over 120, and since ECASD is not offering an online cohort for COVID-19 this school year, enrollments could still climb.

"I think this last year has really shown families that there are different learning models and different options. Virtual learning is not for every child, nor every family. And so, in order to be successful, there have to be those supports in place, that learning coach, the ability of the student to be a little more independent. But for the right student, this is a great, a great option for them," said Laura Schlichting, principal of Eau Claire Virtual School.

Eau Claire Virtual School is still accepting enrollment applications for this school year. Virtual school will begin on Sept. 1, 2021.