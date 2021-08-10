Dillard professor, folklorist next Louisiana poet laureate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An English professor and folklorist at a historically Black private university in New Orleans will become Louisiana’s poet laureate on Saturday. Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities announced Mona Lisa Saloy’s appointment on Tuesday. Saloy is a professor at Dillard University in the city where she grew up. Her two poetry collections were published by Truman State University Press. The titles are “Red Beans and Ricely Yours” and “Second Line Home.” Saloy will travel the state for two years as Louisiana’s literary ambassador.