Colombian tribunal: Guerrillas recruited 18,600 children

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A Colombian tribunal that investigates war crimes says the country’s largest guerilla group recruited at least 18,600 children into its ranks between 1996 and 2016, when it made peace with the government. The Special Jurisdiction for Peace said it will call on former leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to testify, as it continues to investigates the forced recruitment of children into the now demobilized guerrilla army. The estimate published by the peace tribunal comes from 31 databases compiled by government investigators, human rights groups and relatives of children who were recruited into the guerrilla group.