Colfax has loud linemen, speed at skill positions

COLFAX (WQOW) - The Vikings don't have a lot of players, but they believe they have a lot of skill.

The Colfax High School football team has 30 players on the roster this season, according to head coach Matt DeMoe. It's a dedicated group that invested long hours over the summer in the weight room and on the practice field.

"We want every kid to take where they start and get better every single day," DeMoe said. "Learn something every single day about themselves, learn something about what they're trying to do for our football team."

Colfax changed its offensive strategy to incorporate more run and pass options for its skill positions, but the team's strength is its loud offensive line.

"I like kids when they hoot and holler up front. It makes it a lot of fun," DeMoe said. "For people that aren't really loud, it motivates the rest of your guys."

Junior quarterback Brian Tuschl said the line helps the rest of the team have more fun and play more aggressively.

"You get them big boys in there, just smash them together. It gets everyone hyped up," he said.

Colfax opens the season with two road games, including at Whitehall on Friday, August 20.

Catch more high school previews during our 'Countdown to Kickoff' special. It airs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.