China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

DANDONG, China (AP) — A Chinese court has sentenced Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor to 11 years on spying charges in a case linked to tech giant Huawei. Spavor was detained in 2018 after his government arrested a Huawei executive. The verdict is the latest example of Beijing increasing the pressure on Canada before a court rules on whether to extradite the executive, Meng Wanzhou, to face U.S. criminal charges. Spavor and a former Canadian diplomat were detained in China in what critics labeled “hostage politics” after the executive’s 2018 arrest in connection with possible violations of sanctions on Iran. Another Chinese court earlier rejected the appeal of a third Canadian whose sentence in a drug case was abruptly increased to death.