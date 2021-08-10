Authorities name Clark County highway worker killed by alleged drunk driver

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - We now know the name of a Clark County highway worker who authorities say was killed by a man driving under the influence.

According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, two highway workers were removing a tree across Highway G near Mann Road on Sunday morning around 1:18 when Cory Neumueller, 28, hit the workers with his vehicle.

Russell J. Opelt, 57, was killed. David L. Murphy, 60, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Clark County authorities say Neumueller was driving under the influence. He was arrested for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury. He has not been formally charged as of publishing.