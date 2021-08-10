AP-NORC poll: Americans have high trust in doctors, nurses

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds that most Americans have high trust in doctors, nurses and pharmacists. Researchers say that trust could become important in the push to increase COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as unvaccinated people have care providers they know and are open to hearing new information about the vaccines. A poll from the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows at least 7 in 10 Americans trust doctors, nurses and pharmacists to do what’s right for them and their families either most or all of the time.