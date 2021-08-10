An off-grid getaway in Alaska’s remote Aleutian Islands

ADAK, Alaska (AP) — A trip to the Alaskan island of Adak is equal parts haunting history and breathtaking natural beauty. Purple lupine line the road through grassy tundra on this Aleutian Island. Snowcapped peaks and the smoking Great Sitkin volcano are in the distance. Adak was home to the native Aleut people before it became a U.S. military airbase during WWII. It remained a strategic base throughout the Cold War but the Navy left in 1997. Many of the old military buildings are now abandoned. And wandering through them makes for a spooky but fascinating adventure. Most visitors to Adak come to hunt caribou, spot birds or explore nature. The island is a four-hour flight from Anchorage.