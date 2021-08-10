AMC to accept Bitcoin at all locations

(CNN) - AMC is planning to start accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment.

Officials with the movie theater chain say they're rolling out technology that will allow customers to buy tickets and concessions using the cryptocurrency online.

The company's CEO said the same capability will allow AMC to accept Apple and Google Pay.

Right now, cryptocurrencies are mostly seen more as investment vehicles than actual currencies to pay for goods and services.

But AMC said it plans to accept Bitcoin at all its U.S. locations.