A few strong storms possible Tuesday, relief from humidity follows storms Wednesday

The chance for severe storms is back in the forecast across Wisconsin Tuesday and Wednesday. While chances looks lower across the valley, there are some areas that could see more widespread severe weather.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will climb into the low 70s in a few spots which will leave us feeling extremely muggy.

As a surface cold front passes the state Tuesday, strong to severe storms will fire up across Wisconsin. There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe storms across portions of western Wisconsin, as well as a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms.

The worst storms will likely line up in southern Wisconsin where widespread damaging winds may take place. Storms will be possible through midday and into the later afternoon, before the stronger line of storms develops and sweeps southward into the later evening.

Storms threats include large hail and an isolated tornado in the beginning, before a more bow like line of storms organizes into the evening causing more widespread straight-line winds.

A second wave of storms is possible from early morning into midday. This line of storms could bring some decent rain and some small hail, but ultimately, it will reduce out humidity into Wednesday afternoon and we'll be in a much more comfortable regime through the next week.