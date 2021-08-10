$86M to California couple upheld in Monsanto pesticide case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A state appeals court has upheld $86.2 million in damages to a Northern California couple who developed cancer after spraying Monsanto’s Roundup in their yards for 30 years. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday the verdict in favor of Alva and Alberta Pilliod was the third to be upheld by an appeals court that found Monsanto at fault for knowingly marketing a dangerous product. The court says in its ruling that jurors were entitled to conclude Monsanto knew the herbicide’s active ingredient, glyphosate, could be dangerous and failed to warn the couple from Livermore. Bayer, Monsanto’s parent company, says it disagrees and is reviewing its options.