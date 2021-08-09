You Ask, We Answer: COVID-19 test vs. the flu test

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You asked how local hospitals determine the flu versus the coronavirus, so on this edition of "You Ask, We Answer" we take a look at the testing process of COVID-19.

According to the executive director of Prevea health, the COVID-19 test is entirely different then the flu test, and one cannot detect the other.

COVID-19 test 'specimens' from Prevea, and other Wisconsin hospitals, are sent to a reference lab in Madison that has been contracted by the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene to perform the testing. Also, not every COVID-19 test is tested for the delta variant.

"The department of health in Wisconsin has strict criteria on which specimens now they're asking us to send, so your particular specimen may not be tested for to see if it's a variant or not. It's a much more in depth laboratory test to look at the whole genome of that virus to see if it's the delta variant. So that's not routinely performed," said Marlene Miller, Prevea Health executive director.

Miller said that cases that are requested for genome sequencing are those who are vaccinated and 'breakthrough' cases.

The new COVID-19 test is somewhat different from the one original used back at the beginning of the pandemic. The type of testing used is nasal mid-turbinate, it still enters through the nasal pathway but stops midway through the nose instead of at the back.

Miller said that the flu test is completely separate, and will test for influenza A or influenza Bnot COVID-19.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker