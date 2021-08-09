Weekend storms batter Chippewa Valley

(WQOW) - Weekend storms left their mark on the Chippewa Valley, causing flash flood and property damage throughout Wisconsin.

One basement of a home in the Camden Place subdivision off Jeffers Road was flushed with eight feet of water, damaging electrical ducts in the ceiling, ruining furniture and toys, and displacing a small family.

The renters of the home did not utilize Red Cross' help, but the organization did assist two other Eau Claire families as well as four in La Crosse.

Executive Director Kyle Kriegl says with a drop-off in disaster relief volunteers, they'll definitely need more. He says they're projecting a busy fall disaster season in addition to the wildfires and hurricanes going on right now, and that they seek volunteers for both local and national relief efforts.

Disaster relief volunteers need to fill out an application, complete a background check and undergo training. You can learn about opportunities here if you're interested in volunteering.