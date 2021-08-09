US and China clash at UN over South China Sea disputes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and China have clashed over Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea at a high-level U.N. Security Council meeting on maritime security that also put a spotlight on commercial shipping attacks in the Persian Gulf, piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, and drug and human trafficking in the Mediterranean and Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday responded to China’s increasingly assertive claims to parts of the South China Sea, despite the ruling of an international tribunal five years ago rejecting its claims. He warned that conflict there or in any ocean “would have serious global consequences for security and for commerce.” China’s deputy ambassador accused the U.S of being “the biggest threat to peace and stability in the South China Sea,”