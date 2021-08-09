UN scientists say earth is warming faster than thought

(CNN) - A major report by the United Nations on climate change issues a dire warning for humanity.

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has concluded the world has warmed faster than previously thought.

The report says earth's average temperature is currently about 1.1 degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels, and predicts we could hit 1.5 degrees in the next decade. That's considered a key metric to trigger disasters that are both catastrophic and difficult to reverse.

The impact of global warming can already be seen in more extreme weather and heavier rainfall.

The new report marks the first time the IPCC has declared the climate crisis is being caused by humans.

More than 200 scientists representing more than 60 countries signed off on it.