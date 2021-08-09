U.S. job openings hit a record 10.1 million in June

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record 10.1 million job openings in June, another sign that the job market and economy are bouncng back briskly from last year’s coronavirus shutdowns. The Labor Department reported Monday that job openings rose from 9.5 million in May. Employers hired 6.1 million workers in June. The gap between openings and hiring suggests that firms are scrambling to find workers. A record low 1.3 million people were laid off or fired in June. The U.S. economy has rebounded with unexpected strength as the rollout of vaccines allows businesses to reopen or expand hours and enocurages cooped-up consumers to get out again and visit restaurants, bars and shops. Still, the fast-spreading delta variant has cast a shadow over the outlook.