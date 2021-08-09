The western Wisconsin rain forest-like weather continues

A substantial amount of rainfall fell over the Chippewa Valley over the weekend. Reports of over 7'' have come in around Eau Claire and in other spots a widespread 2 to 3''. There is a River Flood Warning for the Black River in Black River Falls until 2 pm Tuesday.

Monday will still feel very muggy. A few morning showers will move on and we'll clear into some sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s but it will feel closer to 90 with how muggy it will be. There is a very slight chance for a few pop up storms this afternoon, but the better chances will be to our southeast.

The chance for severe storms returns Tuesday. A line of storms will move through western Wisconsin by midday leaving us in a level 1 risk for isolated severe storms. As it progresses eastward, it will revive itself and potentially become severe again for the rest of the state through the night.

Any storms that could turn severe will mainly produce strong wind gusts, but large hail and heavy rain cannot be ruled out. The chance for an isolated tornado will be possible in the level 2, slight risk zone, across central and southern Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon/evening.

Dew points will stay oppressive through Wednesday before we see some much needed relief by Thursday. There is another slight chance for a few storms Wednesday, but the rest of the week looks clear and dry.