The 26th annual Clayton Anderson Golf Outing tees off

ALTOONA (WQOW) - August is National Golf Month, and Monday local golfers hits the fairways to raise money for a good cause.

A total of 130 people hit the links for the 26th annual Clayton Anderson Golf Outing.

Generations of golfers took part in a 5-person golf scramble to help raise money for the YMCA.

"The money we raise today is going to be used to support our "Membership For All" program. We never turn someone away from the YMCA for financial hardship. So, the money we raise will help people in need get YMCA memberships and programs. What's great is the YMCA has been a part of our community for generations, and you see that at our event. We have people who have been involved with the YMCA for decades, and they come out year after year to support us. We really appreciate it," said Suzie Slota, Clayton Anderson Golf Outing organizer.

The event is in honor of the late Clayton Anderson, the YMCA's physical director from 1934 to 1958. His great-nephew, Steve Sweeney, said it means a lot to see the community come out and support the event.

"We're very grateful for this event, the YMCA and what it brings to the community," Sweeney said.

The 18-hole round included different competitions, including the longest and shortest drives.

Golf wasn't the only activity. Guests enjoyed a social hour and dinner. The registration cost was $185 per golfer. Officials with the YMCA say their goal was to raise over $50,000.