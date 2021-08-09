Strong storms possible Tuesday after heavy rain fell this weekend

High humidity continued today as dew points topped out in the upper 60s to low 70s across Western Wisconsin. Humidity fueled the storms this past weekend, and some of that rain that still hasn't run off has been evaporating back into the air to make it feel even more humid.

Rain totals were very impressive, especially on the north side of Eau Claire indicated by the radar estimated rainfall, pictured above, where there were several reports of over 7" rainfall. That, of course, was the cause of flash flooding. While Eau Claire's official weather station at the airport was just north of the heaviest rain reports and radar estimates, there was a problem with the sensor.

Here is a picture passed on to us by NWS Twin Cities from this past Friday, when technicians found the rain gauge clogged. Unfortunately, there must have been another problem with the sensor as it never recorded any rain from the weekend.

Typically, the Stormtracker 18 rain gauge is the secondary climate location for when the main automated system at the airport fails. However, since our gauge is on the far south side of town on Highway 93 just south of I-94, our total was not representative with what fell at the airport given the radar estimates above.

So, the National Weather Service had to use other surrounding sites that use climate certified gauges (such as CoCoRaHS) and compared other reports that occurred in spots that had a similar radar estimate to the airport. The NWS had given News 18 estimates for the airport's rainfall based on this analysis Monday afternoon, and have confirmed those estimates just after 5pm Monday evening.

Now that those estimates have passed the quality control requirements, Saturday's total of 3.81" is now the new daily record for August 7 (old record: 3.37" in 1980), and became the third rainiest August day in Eau Claire's history. Thankfully, we're dry today, but another round of storms is expected before our humidity will go away.

There is a severe risk tomorrow. In fact, it's a level 3 risk, meaning numerous severe storms are expected across southern and central Wisconsin, though the risk categories taper back quickly through Western Wisconsin as scattered storms are expected from mid morning tomorrow through early afternoon.

The timing is helpful for our area as the storms will be the strongest in the mid afternoon when they'll likely be out of Western Wisconsin.

Another round of rain is possible right along a cold front Wednesday morning, but scattered light showers is all that's expected from that round. Once that passes, humidity will drop quickly and temps will follow suit. Expect highs cooling to the low to mid 80s by the end of the work week with plenty of sunshine, which will help us dry out.