‘River Dave’ grateful for help after fire ravaged his home

CONCORD, N.H (AP) — An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave” whose cabin burned down on wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years says he’s grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers for a place to live. Eighty-one-year-old David Lidstone said Sunday he feels about as good as he has in his life. He said he lived in the woods because he liked being alone, so he’s not used to all the publicity. Fire destroyed the cabin on Wednesday, hours after Lidstone defended himself during a court hearing. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.