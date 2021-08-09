New Iran president calls Macron about stalled nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — In his first phone call to a Western leader, the new president of Iran has asked his French counterpart to help secure Iran’s “rights” in now-stalled talks to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Ebrahim Raisi, the hard-line cleric who took office last week, told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that the U.S. and European Union must implement their commitments under the landmark 2015 deal. France was part of the original nuclear agreement and has played a prominent role as intermediary. As tensions rise in the region and Tehran abandons its own commitments under the nuclear deal, Raisi’s remarks signal the administration’s willingness to return to the table.