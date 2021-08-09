Menomonie School Board votes 5-4 To keep masks optional

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Students and staff in the School District of the Menomonie Area will not be required to wear masks this upcoming school year.

The decision came after a nearly three-hour debate during Monday's school board meeting.

Around a dozen parents, students and alumni of the school district spoke. Each were given three minutes to explain why they're for or against masking requirements for the 2021-2022 school year.

One of those that spoke was Ryan Martin, a parent of six children enrolled in the district. He said he's against requiring masks among students because he feels it's a decision parents should make, not district officials.

"I'm not here to debate the efficacy of masks or other measures, but to stand up for my right as a parent to care for the safety and well-being of my children without some dictatorial intervention from the board or the county," Martin said.

On the other side of the debate, a student at Menomonie Middle School. She wants masks to be required; not just for her safety as a student, but for the community as a whole.

"Even if masks aren't perfect like people have said, and will say, even if you can save one life, one child, why would you not?" said Fiona.

After roughly two hours of public comment, the school board took time to ask questions, suggest alternatives and review covid data from the 2019-2020 school year.

In the end, the current Covid proposal passed in a five to four vote; that means students and staff will follow a mask-optional policy this upcoming school year.

The school district is also not requiring vaccination among students and staff but is strongly suggesting it.