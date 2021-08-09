Menomonie native Stanley ‘more confident’ entering 2nd season with Vikings

EAGAN, MN (WQOW)- Menomonie native Nate Stanley is back at Minnesota Vikings training camp ahead of his 2nd NFL season, but COVID-19 has already set him back once.

Stanley was put on the COVID-19 List by the team on August 1 after coming in close contact to rookie QB Kellen Mond, who tested positive for the virus. Stanley was reactivated from the list after five days, and jumped right back into practice with ease.

"Just been trying to improve one day at a time," Stanley said. "Just making sure I'm dialed in on what we have going on that day, and practices have been going well for me."

Stanley says starting the season is easier the second time around, but the grind never stops. He was one of the first players on the field during Monday's practice, and he was the last to leave.

"I feel really confident mentally," Stanley said. "But that doesn't mean I'm taking days off. I'm really trying to make sure that I'm studying as much as I can every single night and preparing for the next day."

Nate says the nerves are still lingering, but he's comfortable where he's at, just 70 miles down the road from his hometown.

"It's great, it's awesome to be close to home and have that support," Stanley said. "Even if some of them are Packers fans, I think they're cheering for me and my success, and that means the team's success as well. Really I'm just happy that I ended up here and have a good support system behind me."

COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 preseason, and Stanley did not check in to a regular season game, so he's yet to take snaps in the purple and gold. Playing in an NFL game is new territory for Stanley, but he's feeling good going into week one.

"I'm really excited," Stanley said. "I'm just trying to figure out what works for me, and I'm really excited to get on the field. I can't wait."

What else is new for Stanley this season is his jersey number. Stanley exchanged his number 7 with incoming Pro-Bowl defensive back Patrick Peterson for number 14. In exchange, Stanley asked Peterson to donate 14 sets of pads to Menomonie High School, and Peterson happily obliged.

Stanley will likely play in his first game on Saturday, August 14 when the Vikings host the Denver Broncos to kick off the preseason.