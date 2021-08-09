Massive forest fire in Greece still burning for 7th day

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters and residents are battling a massive forest fire on Greece’s second largest island for a seventh day. They are fighting to save what they can from flames that have decimated vast tracts of pristine forest, destroyed homes and businesses and sent thousands fleeing. Evia’s fire is the most severe of dozens that have broken out across Greece over the past few days, after the country was baked by its worst heat wave in three decades which sent temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius for days. The heat, coming amid what has already been a particularly hot summer, has turned Greece’s forests, including large areas of easily flammable pine trees, into bone-dry tinderboxes.