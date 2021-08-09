Skip to Content

Lemonade Day nets $34K for Boys and Girls Clubs

New
10:58 am Local NewsPositively Chippewa ValleyTop Stories
lemonade day

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The 12th annual Lemonade Day was a successful one, bringing in $34,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

On Aug. 5, kids from Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls sold lemonade for 50 cents. Those sales, paired with sponsorships from more than 20 organizations, are what brought in the money.

Lemonade Day is designed to help kids learn about entrepreneurship, marketing and design.

"We work with them all summer long on entrepreneurship skills - business, marketing, sales. Lemonade Day gets them out in the community, and they are able to practice those skills," said MarLee Johnson, center director for the Boys & Girls Club in Eau Claire.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

More Stories

Skip to content