Lemonade Day nets $34K for Boys and Girls Clubs

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The 12th annual Lemonade Day was a successful one, bringing in $34,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley.

On Aug. 5, kids from Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Black River Falls sold lemonade for 50 cents. Those sales, paired with sponsorships from more than 20 organizations, are what brought in the money.

Lemonade Day is designed to help kids learn about entrepreneurship, marketing and design.

"We work with them all summer long on entrepreneurship skills - business, marketing, sales. Lemonade Day gets them out in the community, and they are able to practice those skills," said MarLee Johnson, center director for the Boys & Girls Club in Eau Claire.