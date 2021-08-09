Jail, probation ordered for standoff suspect

JACKSON COUNTY (WQOW) - Sentence was handed down Monday for a Jackson County man who police say used a child as a shield during a standoff.



Juan Aguilar, from Black River Falls, was sentenced to 11 months in jail on a separate bail-jumping case. He was placed on four years probation for recklessly endangering safety in the standoff case.

It was in 2018 that deputies were serving a search warrant for a stolen car when they say Aguilar pointed a gun at them and made threats, and later came out using a child as a shield. He eventually surrendered.