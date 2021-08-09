Hike for the Homeless returns to the valley for the 18th year

(WQOW)- If you're looking to support a cause that's also fun for the whole family, Hike for the Homeless returns Tuesday Aug. 17.

Hike for the Homeless is a race that benefits the Beacon House, a shelter for families in the area. Over the pandemic, the house was able to help 27 families, 52 children and 38 adults. This will be the 18th year the race has been held in the valley.

This year's Hike for the Homeless is to be held August 17 at River Prairie Center in Altoona. In addition to the race, there will be food trucks for families. The course is 2.8 miles, with a shorter route available. The walk will begin at 6pm.

You can register online at the Family Promise Website or at 5pm the day of the hike.