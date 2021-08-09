Here’s what the latest Eau Claire homeless count shows

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The unsheltered Point-In-Time (PIT) counts are in for July, and the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council (WDEOC) detected four times the number of people who are homeless in the city of Eau Claire compared to counts in January 2021 and July 2020.

According to the WDEOC, the PIT count recorded 32 people who are homeless in Eau Claire the week of July 28-Aug. 4, 2021 compared to January 2021's count of seven. It was also seven last July.

The count is a tally of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night, plus post-count numbers that occur in the following days, up until a week, from the start date, at 5 p.m.

WDEOC's housing outreach official says that the count increase is a result of ongoing effects of the pandemic and visibility.

"We're starting to see more of the human side of things, earlier. In the past, when this wasn't as visible, you almost go throughout your day not thinking about the issue, but it's not as prevalent out there. But now that we're seeing these people in the daytime, we're seeing them at night, you can attach some faces to the problem here. The count has a flaw because it can't count everybody, so there's definitely more out there than 32," said Nathan Dougherty, housing outreach worker at WDEOC.

The survey records demographics, location, and additional information like health issues, and veteran status. The official data results will not be published yet as the WDEOC and the Wisconsin Balance of State are still managing the data.

The data recorded by Eau Claire's WDEOC helps decide funding for the council through sources like HUD.