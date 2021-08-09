Hawks add Dieng to bolster depth while Okongwu recovers

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks suddenly had a hole in their frontcourt when young center Onyeka Okongwu underwent shoulder surgery. Enter Gorgui Dieng. The Hawks formally announced the signing of Dieng on Monday to a one-year deal reportedly worth $4 million. The 6-foot-10 center split last season between Memphis and San Antonio, averaging 6.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 38 games. Okongwu underwent surgery shortly after the season ended to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He is expected to miss about six months, forcing the Hawks to seek additional depth behind center Clint Capela.