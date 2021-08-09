Gunmen kill India’s ruling party member, his wife in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Assailants have killed a husband and wife who were both politicians for India’s governing party in disputed Kashmir. Police blamed militants fighting against Indian rule for the attack. Police say militants entered the home of Ghulam Rasool Dar in southern Anantnag town on Monday and fired at him and his wife. Dar was the local president of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party’s farmers’ wing. Both he and his wife were village council members. Rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule over the region since 1989. Suspected militants conducted a series of deadly attacks last year on BJP members in Kashmir.