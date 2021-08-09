Frail-looking Robert Durst denies killing best friend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A frail-looking Robert Durst has denied killing his best friend two decades ago. He took the stand Monday at his Los Angeles murder trial. The 78-year-old New York real estate heir struggled to hear and speak but he was clear in denying that he shot Susan Berman at her LA home in 2000. Prosecutors contend that Durst killed Berman because she was about to reveal to investigators his involvement in the 1982 disappearance of his wife. Durst has denied killing his wife and has never been charged with her death. He’s back on the witness stand Wednesday.