Flood Warning issued August 9 at 8:50AM CDT until August 10 at 8:42AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until tomorrow morning.

* At 7:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 47.7 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 7:00 AM CDT Monday was 48.2 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

afternoon.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.