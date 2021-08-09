Flood Warning issued August 9 at 8:50AM CDT until August 10 at 8:42AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 9 at 8:50AM CDT until August 10 at 8:42AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until tomorrow morning.
* At 7:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 47.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 7:00 AM CDT Monday was 48.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
afternoon.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.