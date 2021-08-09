Flood Warning issued August 9 at 5:11PM CDT until August 10 at 10:22AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* Until late tomorrow morning.

* At 3:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 47.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall to 36.9 feet Monday

morning.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.