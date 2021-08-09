Extremists attack Malian villages; at least 40 killed

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Authorities in northern Mali say at least 40 people are dead after gunmen attacked a series of villages over the weekend. The violence came after people in the communities had denounced two jihadist leaders who then were arrested. Oumar Cisse, a local official in the area, said the armed men identified themselves as jihadists when they arrive Sunday around 6 p.m. in the communities of Ouatagouna and Karou. He said most of the victims were shot in front of their houses, while others were going to the mosque. The latest violence took place in the volatile region along the borders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso where extremists linked to the Islamic State group are known to be active.