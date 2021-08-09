Evers gives Wisconsin hotels $70 million in coronavirus aid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers is handing Wisconsin hotels $70 million in federal coronavirus aid.

The governor announced the move Monday.

He says grants of up to $2 million went out Friday to 888 lodging businesses around the state to help offset losses resulting from the pandemic.

“Members of Wisconsin's lodging industry are essential to tourism in our state, and they were hit very hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Tourists and residents alike depend on their services when visiting or traveling around our beautiful state. We appreciate the work they've done under difficult circumstances. We are pleased to be able to provide a shot in the arm to an industry that needs it," Evers said.

The money is part of $140 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars designated for Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment industries, including $11.25 million for movie theaters, $12 million for live-event small businesses, $2.8 million for minor league sports teams and $8 million for summer camps.