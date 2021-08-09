Skip to Content

Eau Claire man accused of sexual assault reaches deal, gets $200 fine

Crime & Courts
Scott Edgar

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on their first date recently got the charge reduced to a ticket for disorderly conduct.

Judge Sarah Harless approved the deal that the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office reached with Scott Edgar.

He was charged with forcing himself on a woman he met on a Facebook dating app.  She said he also repeatedly bit her.

Edgar told investigators he had been diagnosed with high-functioning autism, and said that hormones got the best of him.

Edgar paid a $206 fine.

