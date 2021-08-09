Cadott Hornets have size, speed in ’21

CADOTT (WQOW) - Jeff Goettl cannot remember a year where his Hornets football team had more speed.

Cadott also has size and a core group of skill positions returning from an adventurous 2020 season.

The Hornets won three games, but lost two more by five points, and a third game by eight points. Closing out games is something Cadott is thinking about in 2021.

"I think that will come," senior quarterback Gavin Tegels said. "A lot of these guys, they seem pretty energetic. We shouldn't get tired in the (fourth quarter)."

Cadott opens the season at home on Friday, August 20, against Stanley-Boyd.

"That will be a good challenge for us," Goettl said. "They're supposed to be up at the top this year."

Catch more high school previews during our 'Countdown to Kickoff' special. It airs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.