Buffaloes building dominant defense, more dynamic offense

MONDOVI (WQOW) - The Mondovi Buffaloes football team has a system for success, it just needs to execute.

With 10 starters returning on defense, Mondovi's strength will be stopping opponents.

"The talent's there, the strength is there, we have what we need to put it all together," senior defensive lineman Daniel Palubicki said.

"I'm confident it's going to be tough to score on us when it gets down to it," said Craig Loscheider, now in his fifth season as head coach.

Tanner Marsh was nearly Mondovi's entire offensive identity, rushing for a Cloverbelt Conference-best 2,043 yards, according to Wissports.

Marsh graduated and has since moved on to the University of St. Thomas.

Loscheider said Mondovi will feature a more dynamic offense this season despite new faces at most skill positions.

"I'm optimistic about what they'll do, but they're all unproven," he said. "I'm optimistic we'll be balanced."

Mondovi will showcase its facility improvements on opening night, August 20, against Eleva-Strum. In addition to a new multi-purpose building with bathrooms and concessions, the field has new stadium lights and banners. The scoreboard has a fresh coach of paint.

"I'm blessed with some people around our town and our team that care a lot about it and are willing to put in a bunch of their time and money and energy into this vision that we have," Loscheider said. "We're trying to build the program and facilities and everything the best we can to make sure every time a Mondovi class comes through, it's the best that it's ever been for somebody here."

Catch more high school previews during our 'Countdown to Kickoff' special. It airs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18.