Belarus leader accuses opposition of plotting a coup

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader on Monday charged that the opposition was plotting a coup in the runup to last year’s presidential election that triggered a monthslong wave of mass protests. President Alexander Lukashenko held his annual press conference on Monday, the one-year anniversary of the vote that handed him a sixth term in office but was denounced by the opposition and the West as rigged. In his opening remarks, Lukashenko said the election was held “in the conditions of total transparency and democratization of political life,” but while “some were preparing for fair election,” others were preparing “for a coup.” Belarusian authorities responded to the protests with a crackdown, arresting tens of thousands.