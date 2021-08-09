An Eau Claire cinema’s sales are ‘getting better’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The movie theater industry was hit hard by the pandemic, but owners of an Eau Claire theater are optimistic that the difficult financial times have passed.

Micon Cinema on Mall Drive in Eau Claire was briefly closed from March 2020 until June 2020. For the remainder of that year they were open, but only saw minimal success and attendance, according to General Manager Dan Olson.

Micon has faced both staff and stock shortages, and its second location in Eau Claire -- on South Barstow Street -- has been closed for 18 months, but Olson is hopeful that sales will improve this year.

"The first six months of 2021 has been better. We're still down 50 percent from pre-pandemic times, but I think this past weekend was probably the best weekend we've had since pre-pandemic. It's getting better," Olson said.

Olson said that he does not anticipate Micon needing to raise its prices, and he estimates that sales could match pre-COVID levels by Christmas.

Olson added that they plan to reopen their Barstow location soon, but that there is no definitive time frame on when.