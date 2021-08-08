You Ask, We Answer: How does the Woodman’s robot work?

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The robot at Woodman's operates on weekday mornings and at night, and while it does not officially have a name, the store manager of Woodman's Brooks Tellock said it's most often called Woody for its "hat" on top, and a play on the word Woodman's.



Tellock said the robot goes down the aisles of the store, shining a blue light and registering what items are out of stock. The robot also scans and records where each product is located within the store, with that information then transferred to the Woodman's app so customers can find a product's exact location in an aisle.



Since getting the robot three months ago, Tellock said many customers are a little weirded out by it. But he said it is not necessary to get out of the way because the robot is designed to avoid people.



But even if the robot is a little unusual, Tellock said it has been extremely helpful.

"I'm just so pumped that it's offering us another way to help customers find products," Tellock said. "We have so many products on the shelf; I couldn't tell you all of the products that we have, but this allows us to provide the app that will allow them to find the product a lot quicker."