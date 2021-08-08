Tilden tops Chippewa Falls 10-3 to win CRBL Championship

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- Summer baseball is winding down, including the CRBL, and the Tilden Tigers topped the Chippewa Falls Lumberjacks to win the league Championship on Sunday.

The Tigers won the title game 10-3 thanks to jumping out to an early lead and never looking back. The Lumberjacks would narrow the deficit mid-game but could not climb all the way back.

"We never had one as this group [of players]," said Ryan Baier, Tilden Tigers Manager. "I said earlier in the week when we were talking that this one sometimes gets looked over, but this one feels good, especially against a nice rival team, and all the other Chippewa teams. This one feels really good."