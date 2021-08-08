Thai man charged with killing, robbing Swiss woman

BANGKOK (AP) — Police in Thailand have charged a 27-year-old Thai man in the murder of a Swiss woman on the tourist island of Phuket. The suspect confessed to the killing, and even spoke by telephone at a police press conference to admit his guilt and describe the crime. The suspect said he strangled her from behind near a waterfall, took around $9 and concealed her body with a sheet. He said he did it because he had no money and no work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigators said Sunday they were able to trace the suspect using security camera footage, and that was found to have scratches and bruises on his body.