Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 2:27PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 224 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong storms from south

central Wisconsin up through the Black River Falls area.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional

information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for

central, southwestern and west central Wisconsin.