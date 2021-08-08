Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 2:27PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Special Weather Statement issued August 8 at 2:27PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WINew
At 224 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong storms from south
central Wisconsin up through the Black River Falls area.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional
information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for
central, southwestern and west central Wisconsin.