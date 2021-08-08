Red Cross, Emergency Management helping homeowners underwater as flood concerns continue

Red Cross, Emergency Management helping homeowners underwater as flood concerns continueNew
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Several inches of rain have fallen in Eau Claire and other parts of the Chippewa Valley which is causing flooding on many streets and neighborhoods.
The American Red Cross and Eau Claire County Emergency Management are helping homeowners who have major flooding in their homes.
The National Weather Services says at times on Saturday rain was falling at a rate of 2 inches an hour in Eau Claire.