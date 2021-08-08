One highway worker dead, another injured after being struck in Clark County

TOWNSHIP OF HENDREN (WQOW) - A Clark County highway worker has died and their coworker injured after they were struck by a vehicle while removing a tree from the road early Sunday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.



Officials said the two were removing a tree that was across CTH G near Mann Road in the township of Hendren. Shortly after they arrived, officials said one of the two highway workers called 911 to report they were struck by a vehicle. The caller is being treated for their injuries, with officials saying the other worker died at the scene.



The Clark County Sheriff's Department arrested Cory D. Neumueller on charges of causing injury and homicide. Officials said speed and intoxication were factors.



The sheriff's department said the incident is still under investigation and the names of the two highway workers are not being released, pending notification of their families.