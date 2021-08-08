More storms and flood watches to close out the weekend

Several rounds of showers and storms left us drenched on Saturday. After all of that heavy rainfall from Saturday, much of Western Wisconsin is under a Flash Flood Watch until 1 am on Monday.

Chippewa, Eau Claire, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, and Jackson Counties are all under the Flash Flood Watch until 1 am on Monday. Rainfall totals got as high as 5" on Saturday.

High temperatures were around average on Sunday. The humidity was uncomfortable with higher dewpoints. Humidity will stick around for the next few days.

Some storms on Sunday night can become strong or even severe. More rounds of storms will arrive until clearing out around 7 am on Monday. Humidity will be very muggy and we can see the heat index reach 90s. We will go from morning storms to a partly cloudy sky on Monday, where we will finally see the sun again.

The sunshine won't last too long before another slight chance of storms arrives later on Tuesday. Humidity will be near the same as Monday and will feel very sweaty with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Slight chances of showers and storms will roll into Wednesday with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity will begin to decrease slowly on Wednesday with a few showers during the day.

Thursday we finally will feel less humid. We can expect a partly cloudy sky on Thursday and highs in the mid 80s. Humidity and storm chances will hold off until the weekend.