Fowles’ Diary: Teary as she wraps U.S. career with 4th gold

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles checks in for the final time from the Olympics. Fowles is part of the U.S. women’s basketball team that extended the program’s streak to a seventh straight gold medal. She won her fourth in her final Olympics for USA Basketball. Fowles talks about coming full circle with a humbling finish to her career. She teared up on the medal podium with Diana Taurasi hanging the gold medal around her neck with a team celebration before flying home.