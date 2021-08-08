Flood Warning issued August 8 at 9:16PM CDT until August 10 at 1:56PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 9:16PM CDT until August 10 at 1:56PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* Until early Tuesday afternoon.
* At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 46.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall and drop to near 46.3
feet tomorrow morning.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.