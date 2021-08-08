Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:34AM CDT until August 10 at 9:12AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:34AM CDT until August 10 at 9:12AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Black River at Black River Falls.
* From this morning to late Tuesday morning.
* At 4:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 44.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late
this morning to a crest of 50.5 feet this evening. It will then
fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 51.4
feet on 05/18/2017.