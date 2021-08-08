Flood Warning issued August 8 at 5:34AM CDT until August 10 at 9:12AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Black River at Black River Falls.

* From this morning to late Tuesday morning.

* At 4:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 44.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage late

this morning to a crest of 50.5 feet this evening. It will then

fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet, Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 51.4

feet on 05/18/2017.